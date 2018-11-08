First Look: Russell Crowe Transforms Into Roger Ailes for Showtime Series

The Oscar-winning actor will star in the untitled eight-episode limited Showtime series, which is based on Gabriel Sherman's extensive reporting and best-selling book, 'The Loudest Voice in the Room.'

Russell Crowe's stunning transformation into the late Fox News chief Roger Ailes was caught on camera after the actor was seen on set in New York earlier this week.

The Oscar-winning actor will star in the untitled eight-episode limited Showtime series, which is based on Gabriel Sherman's extensive reporting and best-selling book, The Loudest Voice in the Room. Naomi Watts will also play former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson, who sued Ailes in July 2016 claiming she was fired at the network after refusing Ailes' sexual advances. The lawsuit was settled two months later.

The series will primarily focus on the last decade of Ailes' life — he died in May 2017 at age 77 — including sexual harassment claims that Carlson and other women at Fox News brought against him. He resigned as Fox News CEO in summer 2016 in the wake of the allegations.

Sherman co-wrote the pilot alongside Spotlight director-scribe Tom McCarthy, and Emmy nominee Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) will direct the first two episodes. The project is a co-production between Showtime and Jason Blum's Blumhouse Television, with McCarthy, Crowe, Blum, Alex Metcalf, Blumhouse's Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold and Liza Chasin all set to executive produce.

A release date for the series has not yet been announced.

Check out Crowe's transformation below.