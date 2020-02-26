'First Wives Club' Officially Renewed for Season 2 at BET+ (Exclusive)

The comedy from Tracy Oliver was originally developed for TV Land before the cable network retreated from scripted.

It's official: First Wives Club is returning to BET+.

The comedy from Girls Trip's Tracy Oliver will be back for a second cycle with principal photography set to begin in September in Atlanta.

Stars Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jill Scott and Michelle Buteau will all return for the second season, as will Oliver, who serves as showrunner.



"Tracy Oliver’s First Wives Club has been hugely successful on BET+, served as one of our signature originals at launch and helped us quickly become the largest African American focused SVOD service,” said Devin Griffin, General Manager, BET+.“Our subscribers loved season one and are eagerly awaiting season two."



Subscription streaming service BET+ is a joint venture between ViacomCBS and Tyler Perry and, like other SVOD platforms, does not release viewership data. The comedy, which was originally developed for Viacom-owned TV Land before the cabler retreated from scripted, moved to Paramount Network and then BET's linear network before being earmarked to help launch the streamer last September.

"I’m overwhelmed by all the love and support the first season has received from our audience. I’m beyond excited to work with BET and this amazing, hilarious cast on a second season! Let the hijinks and shenanigans begin," Oliver said.



Season one saw star Scott earn an NAACP Image Award nomination for her work in the series, which is a reboot of the Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn feature film of the same name.

News of the renewal leaked late last year at a time when deals with Oliver and company were still being ironed out.