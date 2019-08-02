'Flack' Renewed for Season 2 at Pop

Pop TV continues to build its brand.

The CBS-owned basic cable network — known as the home of critical darling Schitt's Creek and savior of One Day at a Time — has handed out a second season renewal to Anna Paquin vehicle Flack.

The darkly comedic drama, set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations, has resumed production in London for another six-episode season.

Executive producer Stephen Moyer (who also happens to be married to Paquin) will make his series directorial debut and helm two episodes of the sophomore series from Pop and UKTV's W Network.

Additionally, Sam Neill will reunite with his former The Piano star Paquin and join Flack for a multiple-episode arc. Daniel Dae Kim will also join the season two cast. Sophie Okonedo co-stars alongside Rebecca Benson, Genevieve Angelson, Rufus Jones and Arinze Kene. Oliver Lansley created the series.

"Flack and its stellar cast, led by Anna Paquin, continues to illuminate the lengths people will go to to keep their indiscretions out of the news cycle or conversely, try to bring attention to them,” said Justin Rosenblatt, exec vp originals at Pop. “With loads of verve and vigor, there’s so much more to resolve as these characters work to fix everyone else’s problems while struggling with their own.”

Flack joins a scripted lineup at Pop (the former TV Guide Network) that also includes Emmy-nominated comedy Schitt's Creek, recently launched Florida Girls and Best Intentions. The recently revived One Day at a Time will make its debut on Pop with its fourth season in 2020 alongside the final season of Schitt's Creek.