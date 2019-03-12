'The Flash' Changing Showrunners for Season 6 (Exclusive)

There's a change at the top of The CW's The Flash.

Showrunner Todd Helbing will step down at the end of the current fifth season to focus on development for The Flash producers Warner Bros. TV. Eric Wallace, who has been with the Grant Gustin DC Comics drama as a co-exec producer since season four, will take over as showrunner starting with the previously announced sixth season.

"From his first day on The Flash, Todd Helbing has been a leader on the show, beloved by the cast and crew for his exceptional talent, vision and wonderful attitude. We are all sad to see him go, but we will all be better for the many shows he will no doubt create and run in the future," The Flash exec producer Greg Berlanti said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Eric Wallace has proven his own exceptional talent and voice since season four, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to watch how he shapes the future of Team Flash and the many thrilling adventures that lay ahead for our characters and dedicated fans."



For his part, Helbing had been the sole showrunner on The Flash since Andrew Kreisberg was fired in November 2017. He has been with the series since season two and has served as showrunner since season four. His brother, Aaron Helbing, served as co-showrunner alongside Kreisberg and departed in May 2017.

The showrunner change arrives as The Flash is set to become the elder statesman of The CW's DC Comics empire as grandfather Arrow is slated to end its run with an abbreviated 10-episode season in the fall. The Flash ranks as the most-watched of all the network's DC-verse.

Wallace, meanwhile, served as an exec producer alongside Helbing for season five of The Flash. He will be the lone showrunner for the series starting with season six. His credits include Teen Wolf, Z Nation and Eureka. He's repped by Gersh, Echo Lake Entertainment and attorney Joan Vento Hall.