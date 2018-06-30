DC TV Watch: 8 Burning Questions for 'The Flash' Season 5

When the scarlet speedster returns, he's going to have to answer for his own daughter's time traveling mistakes rather than his own. But will this be a one-episode story like "Flashpoint," or a season-long arc?

Welcome back to The Hollywood Reporter's weekly DC TV Watch, a rundown of all things DC Comics on the small screen. Every Saturday, we round up the major twists, epic fights, new mysteries and anything else that goes down on The CW's Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning, and Fox's Gotham. Note: The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Gotham, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning have wrapped for the season.

Burning questions for The Flash season five

Why has Nora West-Allen time traveled from the future? | The biggest question that The Flash posed all season long was who Jessica Parker Kennedy's Mystery Girl was and why she was popping up at different moments in Barry's (Grant Gustin) life. The season four finale finally revealed her identity in the last scene, when she arrived uninvited to Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) party. She introduced herself as Nora West-Allen, Barry and Iris' (Candice Patton) future daughter. She made a "big mistake," which presumably is referring to her time traveling, meeting a past version of her parents and even changing the timeline by helping Barry destroy DeVoe's (Neil Sandilands) satellite. Was Barry not supposed to survive his encounter with the satellite? Has Nora created a Flashpoint of her own by helping him? How long will the affects of her time traveling last? Will it only be one episode like last year's "Flashpoint," or is this going to be a full season arc? Kennedy has been upped to series regular for season five, so expect Nora to stick around for a while regardless of how long her "mistake" lasts.

Does Nora have a twin brother? | When Nora's identity was still a mystery, fan speculation ran wild that she was Barry and Iris' future daughter, but with the name Dawn. Many wondered if she was one-half of the Tornado Twins, and she had a twin brother named Don. Even though her name is now officially Nora, that doesn't rule out the possibility that Nora isn't an only child. Could a twin brother show up next season?

How did Caitlin become Killer Frost? | In the penultimate episode of season four, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) discovered that she had her Killer Frost powers since she was a young kid, long before the particle accelerator exploded back in season one. But The Flash benched this storyline in the finale, instead leaving it open-ended for next season to tackle. Was she born a metahuman? Or did her scientist mother create her powers and keep them a secret? And how does Caitlin's late father factor into it?

What new version of Wells will show up next? | After Harry (Tom Cavanagh) lost his genius IQ thanks to DeVoe and the Thinking Cap, he decided to return to Earth-2 and spend time with his daughter. As one Wells leaves, another will take his place, but there's no telling how wacky The Flash will go after this season's Council of Wells introduced so many new versions. Will this be another caricature of Wells, or will the series pick a more grounded version next? Will the next Wells be an ally to Team Flash or a villain? Which Earth will he come from?

How has Ralph changed? | In a surprise move, The Flash revealed in the season four finale that Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) was still alive, just trapped in DeVoe's mind. Barry was able to save him, and he's back on Team Flash. And seeing as how Sawyer has been upped to series regular for next season, he'll be sticking around permanently. But how has Ralph been affected by his time trapped in DeVoe's mind? Has he come out a different person? Will he be a more responsible member of Team Flash? Will the Elongated Man finally graduate from his origin story? And does he still have all the other bus meta powers that DeVoe collected while in Ralph's body?

Will Wally return? | With Keiynan Lonsdale announcing that he won't be returning to either The Flash or Legends of Tomorrow as a series regular next season, the big question surrounding his decreased appearance will be how both series explain his absence. He already left The Flash to time travel with the Legends full-time last season, but if he's not on the Waverider, where is he going? And when will Wally return for one-off appearances as Kid Flash?

What powers does Joe and Cecile's baby have? | Throughout her pregnancy, Cecile started displaying some odd symptoms. She began to exhibit telepathic abilities, and it got more and more powerful the closer she came to giving birth. Now that she's given birth to a baby girl, Jenna Marie West, has she lost her newfound powers? Is the baby a metahuman? Will she be a speedster?

Who is the new big bad? | With Nora's "big mistake" on the table, the immediate goal for Team Flash in season five is to fix whatever problem Barry's daughter has created. But at some point a new big bad will emerge. Will the new villain be a speedster? Will the character hail from the comics, or will it be a new invention for the series? And will the big bad finally be a woman?!

Gotham will return for season five on Fox. Supergirl will return for season four, The Flash will return for season five, Arrow will return for season seven, Legends of Tomorrow will return for season four and Black Lightning will return for season two, all on The CW.