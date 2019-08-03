'Fleabag' Dominates TV Critics Awards

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was officially crowned a critical darling Saturday night at the Television Critics Association's 35th annual awards.

Waller-Bridge's Amazon comedy Fleabag was the only multiple winner during the awards, taking home the prestigious program of the year prize and wins for best comedy series and individual achievement for her on-screen role. The series, which Waller-Bridge says will not continue after season two, won in all three categories in which it was nominated.

Elsewhere, Netflix's Natasha Lyonne vehicle Russian Doll was crowned outstanding new program after the comedy went into the night with four nominations. (The Netflix series was tied with FX's Pose for the most overall nominations; the latter was shut out.)

Other winners included Michelle Williams for individual achievement in drama for her role in FX limited series Fosse/Verdon. HBO also had a big night with Last Week Tonight With John Oliver winning the prize for achievement in sketch/variety show for the second year in a row. The cabler's Michael Jackson exposé Leaving Neverland won the prized for achievement in news and information, while Chernobyl took home the win for best movie/miniseries. As was previously announced HBO's Deadwood and creator David Milch were recognized with the Heritage Award and Lifetime Achievement prize, respectively.

"A self-lacerating examination of the intersection of love and faith, explorations of private trauma both scripted and unscripted, tales of personal transformation both uplifting and tragic, period explorations of creativity and avoidable tragedy, this year's TCA Awards winners are united in how different and how ambitious they are,” said outgoing TCA president and The Hollywood Reporter's chief TV criticDaniel Fienberg. “This is an exciting time for television and there's no single formula for excellence, as our honorees include reputation restoring biopics, female-driven half-hours, the rare spinoff to equal its illustrious predecessor and a piece of difficult-to-watch history that couldn't feel more vital and relevant, making for a special TCA Awards night."

The non-televised event, hosted by Desus & Mero — who host their self-titled Showtime late-night series, was held Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, home of the three-week TCA summer press tour that is currently underway. The awards were voted on by more than 200 television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada.

A full list of winners follows:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Michelle Williams (FOSSE/VERDON, FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (FLEABAG, Amazon)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: LEAVING NEVERLAND (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: QUEER EYE (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: ARTHUR (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: RUSSIAN DOLL (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie Or Miniseries: CHERNOBYL (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: FLEABAG (Amazon)

Program of the Year: FLEABAG (Amazon)

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: David Milch

Heritage Award: DEADWOOD (HBO)