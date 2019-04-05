'Fleabag' Set to End After Season 2, Says Star

Sian Clifford's comments about the show's fate echo those of creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge about the British BBC/Amazon comedy not getting a third season.

The second season of bawdy British comedy Fleabag hasn't even landed in the U.S. yet (it releases on Amazon May 17), and yet any hopes for a follow-up seem to already have been dashed.

Speaking to the BBC, co-star Sian Clifford, who plays the sister to creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge's lead, confirmed that the show — which became a water cooler sensation when it first aired in 2016 — wouldn't be returning for a third outing.

"There will not be a third series," said Clifford. "This is it."

She added that the final episode of season two would conclude with a "beautiful, perfect ending."

Clifford's comments echo those of Waller-Bridge — currently appearing on stage as Fleabag in New York's Soho Playhouse — who last month said that season two would be the "final curtain" (although she did admit to saying the same thing about a second season).

Reps for the show told The Hollywood Reporter that there wasn't an official comment on Fleabag ending, but pointed to Waller-Bridge's remarks as guidance.

The second installment of Fleabag began airing on the BBC last month and has arguably received an even greater critical reception than the first season, with high praise for the relationships between both Fleabag and her sister and with a local priest, played by Andrew Scott.

The final episode airs on Monday.