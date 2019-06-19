'Fleabag' Producers' Comedy 'Back to Life' Lands at Showtime

The British import is co-written by and stars Daisy Haggard as a woman recently released from prison and trying to restart her life.

Showtime is adding a British import to its lineup, bringing comedy Back to Life across the pond for a fall run.

The six-episode comedy, from Fleabag executive producers Harry and Jack Williams, stars and is co-written by Daisy Haggard (Episodes) as Miri Matteson, a woman who has spent 18 years in prison. She returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew, with the mystery of her past looming large. It's set to premiere Oct. 6.

"Back to Life is a gem of a series that we are thrilled to bring across the pond," said Showtime Entertainment preside Gary Levine. "Daisy Haggard, whom Showtime audiences will remember from our series Episodes as Myra, the network comedy exec with absolutely no sense of humor, is wildly impressive, both as writer and star of this intriguing, touching and funny character comedy."

The acquisition of Back to Life follows that of On Becoming a God in Central Florida, starring Kirsten Dunst, which had been set for YouTube before its decision to pull back on scripted programming.

Back to Life aired on the BBC earlier in the year and earned positive reviews, with The Guardian calling it "an ideal Fleabag replacement." It also stars Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Jo Martin, Jamie Michie, Christine Bottomley, Adeel Akhtar and Liam Williams.

Back to Life comes from Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International. Laura Solon co-writes with Haggard; Debs Pisani produces and Chris Sweeney directs. The executive producers are Harry Williams, Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond of Two Brothers, Haggard, Solon and Sweeney.

The comedy will air at 8:30 p.m. Sundays, an earlier-than-usual start time for a Showtime scripted series. It joins a lineup at the premium cable channel that also includes Shameless, Billions, City on a Hill, Homeland (which is entering its final season), The Chi, Black Monday, Kidding, Ray Donovan, limited series The Loudest Voice and the upcoming L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress.