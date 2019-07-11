'Flintstones' Reboot in the Works From Elizabeth Banks, Warner Bros. Animation

The actress and producer has an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV in 2018.

The "modern Stone Age family" in The Flintstones is set to get a little bit more modern.

Warner Bros. Animation and Elizabeth Banks' Brownstone Productions are developing a new version of the classic animated sitcom. The project is in the very early stages, but it's envisioned as an adult animated series and based on an original idea featuring Flintstones characters.

The project does not yet have an outlet attached.

The original series, which ran 1960-66 on ABC, was the first animated series to air in primetime on an American network. It spawned numerous animated spinoffs and a pair of live-action feature films in 1994 and 2000.

Warner Bros. Animation will produce the series. Banks has an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV and executive produced the studio's comedy pilot Patty's Auto, which was at Fox this past development season. She's also an EP on Hulu's Shrill and produces and stars in the Charlie's Angels reboot that hits theaters in November 2019.

A Flintstones-related kids series, Yabba-Dabba Dinosuars!, also from Warner Bros. Animation, is set to premiere on animation streaming platform Boomerang in 2020. It will focus on the teenage characters, Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble, from the original franchise.

Seth MacFarlane tried to mount a remake of The Flintstones for Fox at the beginning of the decade, with the network giving it a straight-to-series order in 2011. The project never made it to air, however, as Fox execs were underwhelmed with the script, as The Hollywood Reporter noted at the time.

Banks and Brownstone Productions are repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, Relevant and Ziffren Brittenham.

Variety first reported the news.