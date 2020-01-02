TV Ratings: Fox's 'Flirty Dancing' Tumbles From NFL-Boosted Premiere

The unscripted series doesn't separate itself from a sea of reruns on New Year's Day.

Without the benefit of an NFL lead-in, the second episode of Fox's Flirty Dancing took a sizable ratings hit on Wednesday.

The unscripted series, in which singles learn half of a dance routine then meet their partner for the first time when they perform, had a decent debut on Dec. 29, when it scored a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.46 million following Fox's NFL doubleheader. In its regular home, however, the show suffered big declines.

Wednesday's installment drew a 0.4 in the 18-49 demographic and 1.81 million viewers, failing to separate from a slate of repeats on the other English-language broadcast networks. Almost Family posted a 0.3 and 1.07 million viewers, equaling its same-day season lows.

A rerun of The Goldbergs on ABC earned the best 18-49 rating on the broadcast networks with a 0.6. Repeats of Chicago P.D. (4.43 million) and Chicago Med (4.12 million) drew the most total viewers. (ESPN's telecast of the Sugar Bowl will all but certainly be the primetime leader across all networks.)

ABC, NBC and Univision tied for the lead among adults 18-49 for the night, all drawing 0.4 ratings. CBS and Fox also tied at 0.3. Telemundo averaged 0.2 and The CW, 0.1.

