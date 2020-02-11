'Florida Girls' Creator Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate TV

Florida Girls creator and star Laura Chinn is strengthening her ties with Lionsgate TV.

Chinn has signed an overall deal with the indie studio, which produces the critically acclaimed Florida Girls (along with 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media) for Pop TV. She'll develop and produce series projects for Lionsgate while continuing to work on Florida Girls, which has been renewed for a second season on Pop.

"Laura is the kind of fresh and singular creative voice who resonates with today’s television audiences, and we're fortunate to be her chosen studio incubator,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs. "We're very proud of the work we're already doing together and can't wait to collaborate on more exciting and bold television series that cut through the clutter."

Said Chinn, "When I brought my story to Lionsgate, they were very supportive, enthusiastic and fully embraced my vision. It's refreshing to work with a team that offers you creative freedom and different avenues for telling your stories. I look forward to expanding our partnership and creating more great content together."

Florida Girls stars Chinn, Melanie Field, Patti Guggenheim and Laci Mosley as four friends making the most of their lives below the poverty line in Clearwarter, Florida. The comedy earned largely positive reviews for its first season, including one from Hollywood Reporter chief critic Daniel Fienberg, who noted the series "keeps its main characters central and never lets them feel exploited or like disposable love interests for any of its transitory male figures."

Chinn's acting writing credits include Fox's The Mick and Grandfathered and Children's Hospital on Adult Swim. She's repped by 3 Arts, UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

Chinn joins a roster of creatives at Lionsgate TV that also includes Power creator Courtney A. Kemp — who's prepping several spinoffs of the Starz hit — Paul Feig, Mary J. Blige (who will star in the first Power spinoff), Yvette Lee Bowser (Dear White People), Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures and Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young, among others.