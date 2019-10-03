'Florida Girls' Renewed for Season 2 on Pop

Pop TV is returning to the Sunshine State: The ViacomCBS-owned cable network has renewed comedy Florida Girls for a second season.

The Lionsgate TV series, created by and starring Laura Chinn, follows four friends — played by Chinn, Melanie Field (Shrill, Heathers), Patty Guggenheim and Laci Mosley — who try to make the most out of life while living below the poverty line in Clearwater, Fla.

"Whether getting your GED, throwing an epic island party or dealing with an unruly customer on the job at Barnacles, the women of Florida Girls showed us that you don’t need a lot of money to have fun and feel good about yourself. Just some great, loyal friends,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive vp original programming and development at Pop. "We're thrilled this series struck such a chord with our audience. Laura Chinn has created an honest show that mixes smart social commentary with hard comedy, and we couldn’t be more excited to see how she, Melanie, Patty and Laci evolve in season two."

Florida Girls earned positive reviews for its first season, with The Hollywood Reporter chief critic Daniel Fienberg noting that the show "keeps its main characters central and never lets them feel exploited or like disposable love interests for any of its transitory male figures."

Lionsgate produces the series with 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media. Executive producers are Chinn, Jared Miller, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Josh Lieberman and Oly Obst of 3 Arts.

Florida Girls is part of a lineup of original series on Pop that includes Schitt's Creek (which airs its final season in 2020), critical favorite One Day at a Time (revived after Netflix canceled it), Flack, Hot Date and the upcoming Best Intentions, from American Pie writer Adam Herz.