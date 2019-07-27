Forest Whitaker Inks Amazon First-Look Deal

Whitaker and his Significant Productions co-founder, Nina Yang Bongiovi, will develop new projects for the streamer.

Amazon continues to add to its producing roster.

The retail giant/streamer on Saturday announced that it has signed Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi's Significant Productions banner to a first-look deal.

Under the pact, the company will develop TV series for the company.

“Significant Productions, fueled by the vision of Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi, has given a platform to emerging talent and created brilliant, critically acclaimed, and commercially successful projects across film and television,” said Albert Cheng, Amazon's co-head of television. “We are looking forward to working with Significant Productions as they continue to develop fresh voices to tell even more important, inclusive stories.”

Since its formation in 2010, Significant Productions has focused on developing and producing content with a focus on diversity and inclusivity both in front of and behind the camera. The banner was first to discover director Ryan Coogler and produced his first feature film, Fruitvale Station. The company's credits include Dope, Songs My Brothers Taught Me and Sorry to Bother You. The company next has Epix drama Godfather of Harlem, which also stars Whitaker.

“Teaming up with Amazon Studios for our producing endeavors in television empowers us to amplify what we’ve been building these last nine years. Championing inclusive stories as wells as diverse talent and creators is in our DNA, and creating cultural impact is our brand. Having Albert Cheng, Vernon Sanders and Jennifer Salke in our corner is truly remarkable. We’re thrilled to join the extraordinary roster of talent at the studio,” Whitaker and Yang Bongiovi said in a in a joint statement.

Whitaker and Yang Bongiovi join a rapidly growing roster of producers housed at Amazon including Lena Waithe, Jack Ryan star John Krasinski, Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan (who moved over from Warner Bros. TV) and Jordan Peele.