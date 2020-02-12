Forest Whitaker-Led 'Godfather of Harlem' Renewed for Season 2 at Epix

Epix is going back to Harlem.

The MGM-backed premium cable network has handed out a second-season renewal to its Forest Whitaker-led scripted drama series Godfather of Harlem. The news arrives two months after the crime drama wrapped its freshman run.

The 1960s-set series, inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, hails from Disney's cable- and streaming-focused arm ABC Signature Studios and is created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos). Production on the 10-episode second season will begin later this year in New York. A return date has not yet been determined.

"Godfather of Harlem season one was a remarkable success, tripling previous viewership numbers for the network and earning acclaim from both critics and viewers alike,” said Epix president Michael Wright of the drama that was initially picked up straight to series. "We couldn’t wait to reunite with Chris, Paul, Forest and the team at ABC Signature to continue telling this compelling and extremely relevant story.”

Ratings data was not immediately available. Godfather of Harlem launched to strong returns. The series has an impressive 91 percent rating among critics and 89 percent among viewers on aggregate site RottenTomatoes.com. In addition to Whitaker, who also exec produces, the cast includes Vincent D'Onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito and Ilfenesh Hadera.

Godfather of Harlem is part of a scripted slate at Epix that also includes Batman offshoot Pennyworth; Perpetual Grace LTD, Deep State, War of the Worlds and the upcoming Belgravia, from Downton Abbey duo Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, among others.