Fortune Feimster Lands Netflix Comedy Special (Exclusive)

The stand-up and actress is currently in production on the streamer's feature 'Yes Day,' starring Jennifer Garner.

Fortune Feimster is doubling down at Netflix.

The actress and comedian has landed her first hourlong special and is co-starring in a feature film for the streamer.

The Mindy Project alum Feimster will see her first-ever hourlong comedy special, Sweet & Salty, drop Jan. 21 on Netflix. She is currently in production on a co-starring role in the company's Yes Day, starring and produced by Jennifer Garner.

Sweet & Salty will see Feimster recall her childhood misadventures as a former Girl Scout, debutante and (disqualified) swim meet champion; her family's complicated relationship with Hooters; and how a movie helped her realize she was a lesbian.

“This special was a labor of love for me," she said. "It’s the first time I’ve done such a personal set like this where I take people on a journey from my childhood to present day and what it was like trying to figure out who I was along the way. I think there’s a lot of things in it people can relate to, but most importantly, I just hope it makes people laugh.”

The special will be exec produced by Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions, with Krysia Plonka and Tracey Baird overseeing for Thank you, Brain! Productions. Jacquelyn Smith and Nicole Garcia also exec produce.

Feimster currently co-hosts SiriusXM's Netflix Is a Joke Radio morning show, What a Joke With Papa and Fortune. She is a former Last Comic Standing contestant and was part of the first season of Netflix's stand-up comedy series The Standups. She's repped by ICM Partners, Nicole Garcia Management and attorney Cindy Farrelly Gesner.