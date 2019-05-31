Fox Aftershow Parody 'What Just Happened' Welcomes Rob Lowe, Announces "Cast"

Kevin Zegers, Guillermo Diaz and Shiri Appleby are among those playing the stars of the show within the show.

Fox's Fred Savage-hosted parody of TV aftershows, What Just Happened??!, has booked its first guest in Rob Lowe.

The show has also announced the actors playing the principal cast of the fake sci-fi drama that What Just Happened??! purports to dissect — one that, frankly, wouldn't be a bad ensemble for a real series. It's led by Kevin Zegers (Dirty John), Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) and Shiri Appleby (UnReal).

The brainchild of Savage and co-creators Dave Jeser and Matt Silverstein (Life in Pieces), the show will send up the likes of Talking Dead and other brand-extending shows that offer televised recaps of hit series. The subject of What Just Happened??! is The Flare, a sci-fi drama about a solar event and its effects on Earth, notably the residents of a small Illinois town. It soon becomes a post-apocalyptic battle for survival.

The show will include in-studio interviews with celebrity guests, with Lowe set to join Savage — his former co-star on Fox's cult comedy The Grinder — on the June 30 premiere. It will also feature clips from the fictitious show, visits to the set of The Flare and discussions with the show's "cast"; comedian Taylor Tomlinson will be Savage's co-host, and Best Coast will serve as the house band. The Flare is purportedly based on a novel series (also not real) called The Moon Is the Sun at Night, a long-time favorite of Savage's.

On the show within the show, Zegers plays the lead role of Chester, a handyman who realizes he's meant to save the world. Diaz plays Stan, a conservative family man who becomes desperate enough to stop at nothing to keep his loved ones safe, and Appleby plays Lisa, a tough, blue-collar loner who overcomes a dark past to become a strong leader.

Also playing castmembers of The Flare are Duane Henry (NCIS), Tyler Ritter (Arrow), Kai Wener (The Orville), Amy Acker (The Gifted), Sola Bamis (Mad Men, Stitchers) and Sprague Grayden (Seven Seconds).

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier helped make aftershows a thing with Talking Dead and its offshoots when he ran AMC. What Just Happened??! joins BH90210, a meta-reboot of Fox's 1990s teen soap Beverly Hills, 90210, on the newly independent network's summer lineup.

Savage, Jeser and Silverstein executive produce with David A. Hurwitz, Jen Patton and Adam Lowitt. Writers on the series include Abbey McBride, Edgar Momplaisir, Chase Mitchell, Agathe Panaretos and Sean O’Connor. Jon Cassar serves as a director on The Flare, while Carrie Havel will helm the talk show. The nine-episode series comes from the now Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV, where Savage is under an overall deal.