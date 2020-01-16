Fox to Air Harry and Meghan Special From TMZ

The primetime hour purports to tell the inside story of the couple's decision to step back from Britain's royal family.

Fox is jumping on the "Megxit" bandwagon.

The network has scheduled a primetime special, produced by TMZ, that will delve into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) decision to "step back" as senior members of Britain's royal family. The hour-long special, Harry and Meghan: The Royals in Crisis, will air at 8 p.m. Jan. 29, three weeks after the couple's announcement.

The couple's move has set off a frenzy of media coverage in the U.K., and also a wave of criticism for the country's tabloid press over the way it has portrayed the couple. Markle last year sued The Mail on Sunday, accusing it of unlawfully publishing a private letter she wrote to her estranged father. The prince has also harshly criticized British media over its coverage of his wife.

Fox, which aired hoax dating show I Wanna Marry 'Harry,' starring Prince Harry lookalike Matthew Hicks, in 2014, says the TMZ special will offer the inside story behind the couple's decision to loosen ties with the royal family via interviews with more than a dozen people with "real ties" to the couple and the royal family.

It will also focus on the "quiet moves of Harry and Meghan to enter the world of entertainment," per Fox's description. Or re-enter that world, in Markle's case: she starred in USA's legal drama Suits for seven seasons and had some 30 other credits to her name prior to marrying into the royal family.

The special comes from WarnerMedia's Telepictures, which also produces the TMZ syndicated TV show. TMZ founder Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan and Don Nash executive produce.