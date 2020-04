The hour-long show will delve into unanswered questions from the Netflix docuseries.

Fox is jumping on the Tiger King bandwagon with a quickie special from TMZ delving into the subjects of the Netflix docuseries.

The hour-long special, titled TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down?, will feature TMZ head Harvey Levin, interviews with people connected to the case of Joe Exotic and "never-before-seen footage." It's set to air April 13.

