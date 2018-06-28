Fox Fall Premiere Dates: '911' and 'Rel' Get Post-NFL Previews

On the heels of NBC and the CW, Fox has firmed up its fall premiere dates for its new, football-shrunken 2018-19 schedule.

The network is going all in on Ryan Murphy sophomore drama 911. Its midseason breakout from earlier in the year will get a two-part opener, the first part airing out of a Sept. 23 Sunday NFL on Fox doubleheader. It should put the procedural in front of a new audience before the second part airs, in its regular time slot, on Monday night.

The rest of the schedule follows over the rest of that week, with Thursday Night Football bowing (on Fox at least) on Sept. 27. It will be particularly interesting to see what works and what doesn't on the new lineup, since the network just committed its Fridays to the WWE starting in January 2019. That means the revived Last Man Standing, as well as newcomer comedy The Cool Kids, will need a new home if they indeed stick around.

Another noteworthy bit from the lineup is that Sunday sitcom Rel is getting the first post-football sampling. It will get a preview out on Sunday, Sept. 9, following the network's first Sunday double-header.

Fox Fall 2018 premieres

Sunday, Sept. 9

8:00-8:30 p.m. — Rel



Sunday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM p.m. — 911

Monday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. — The Resident

9:00-10:00 p.m. — 911

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 p.m. — The Gifted

9:00-10:00 p.m. — Lethal Weapon

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. — Empire

9:00-10:00 p.m. — Star

Thursday, Sept. 27

7:30 p.m. CC ET — Thursday Night Football

Friday, Sept. 28

8:00-8:30 p.m. — Last Man Standing

8:30-9:00 p.m. — The Cool Kids

9:00-10:00 p.m. — Hell's Kitchen

Sunday, Sept. 30

8:00-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons

8:30-9:00 p.m. — Bob's Burgers

9:00-9:30 p.m. — Family Guy

9:30-10:00 p.m. — Rel