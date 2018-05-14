Fox Fall Schedule Adds More NFL, Puts New Comedies on Friday

New drama orders will wait for midseason, as will 'The Orville' and the final season of 'Gotham.'

For all of the tumult during Fox's cancel-happy prelude to its Monday upfront, the resulting fall schedule doesn't look that dramatically different from the one that preceded it.

Thursday Night Football takes up a sizable chunk of the new lineup, eliminating any room for original programming on that night through December. But that was decided back in January, so the most interesting development is the shift for comedy. Half-hours will still occupy the same amount of real estate as they did the previous fall — but it will be on Sunday, where the network has long had a foothold, and Friday. The latter will be home to the resuscitated Last Man Standing and newcomer The Cool Kids.

Interestingly, it's the same 8 o'clock time slot Last Man occupied on Fridays when it aired for five of its six seasons on the air. But Friday, despite any hype that programming or sales executives are likely to give it over the course of the week, is not a marquee night. It's capable of of luring large audiences, but they are generally old ones. Last Man will be paired up with another multicam, The Cool Kids, and lead into Hell's Kitchen.

The only unchanged night, year over year, is the Wednesday pairing of Lee Daniels' Empire and Star. Monday and Tuesday aren't dramatically different either, but the players have changed around a little bit. Mid-season successes The Resident and 9-1-1 will share Mondays, while The Gifted shifts to Tuesdays to run with a revamped Lethal Weapon.

Sundays, subject to NFL overrun, will feature returning animated trio The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy. Newcomer multicam Rel will wrap the night at 9:30 p.m.

Waiting for midseason are long-gestating The Passage, legal drama Proven Innocent and the previously-ordered second installment of The Cosmos. Those three will join the live staging of Rent, as well as the final season of Gotham and a sophomore run for The Orville. A slew of unscripted efforts will also wind up on the schedule at some point after September.

The 2018-19 season will be a weird one for Fox. At some point, Disney's acquisition of its sister TV studio will presumably be completed — and the motivation for the network keep a lot of its shows will diminish when it no longer has an ownership stake. A whopping 13 of Fox's scripted series for the coming season are made by 20th Century Fox TV.

Monday

8-9 p.m. — The Resident

9-10 p.m. — 9-1-1

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. — The Gifted

9-10 p.m. — Lethal Weapon

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. — Empire

9-10 p.m. — Star

Thursday

8 p.m. —Thursday Night Football

Friday

8-8:30 p.m. — Last Man Standing

8:30-9 p.m. — The Cool Kids

9-10 p.m. — Hell's Kitchen

Saturday

7-10:30 p.m. — Fox College Football

Sunday

7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox

7:30-8 p.m. The OT

8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons

8:30-9 p.m. — Bob's Burgers

9-9:30 p.m. — Family Guy

9:30-10 p.m. — Rel

