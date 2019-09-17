Fox Names Julia Franz Head of Comedy, Daniel Weidenfeld to Oversee Animation

Fox Entertainment is filling out its executive ranks, naming a new head of comedy and the network's first head of animation.

Julia Franz will become senior vp comedy at the network, filling a post that has been open for several months. Daniel Weidenfeld will take on the role of senior vp animation. Both will report to Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn.

"Both Julia and Daniel are fantastic executives with tremendous relationships throughout the creative community," said Thorn. "As Fox Entertainment doubles down on our commitment both to live-action and animated comedy, these two executives will play key roles in these initiatives."

Franz comes to the network from Spectrum Originals, where she was head of development and helped launch the platform's first original series, L.A.'s Finest and helped develop the Mad About You revival that's due to premiere in November. She began her career at Touchstone Television (later ABC Studios), working her way up to head of comedy development and then head of creative, overseeing both comedy and drama development and current programming.

At Fox, she will oversee all comedy development and production for the network. The independent broadcaster has been without a comedy head since April, when Suzanna Makkos departed for HBO Max and Jonathan Gabay decamped for Berlanti Productions.

Weidenfeld has spent the last decade as a producer and writer on The Eric Andre Show, China, IL and Lazor Wulf, among other series. Prior to that he was vp content development, TV and new media, at Generate LLC.

Fox is adding two animated series, Bless the Harts and Duncanville, to long-running shows The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob's Burger's in 2019-20 and ramping up development on other animated projects. Weidenfeld will oversee all animated production and development both for the network and third parties.