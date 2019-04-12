Dick Wolf First Responders Unscripted Series Set at Fox

'First Responders Live,' hosted by Josh Elliott and premiering in June, will follow firefighters, paramedics and police officers from around the country.

Dick Wolf is expanding his TV empire with an unscripted series at Fox.

The network has ordered First Responders Live, which will follow firefighters, police officers and EMS personnel from around the country during a night on the job. Former Good Morning America anchor Josh Elliott will host the Live PD-esque show, which premieres June 12.

"I am thrilled to work with the legendary Dick Wolf on a show that will give viewers a unique look at the bravest and most courageous among us, as they jump into the fray to rescue and save lives," said Rob Wade, president alternative entertainment and specials, Fox Entertainment. "With the success of our drama 911, viewers have a strong appetite for stories based in this world. Watching real first responders spring into action as they answer these calls will be a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat journey for viewers each week."

Added Wolf, "I have always been fascinated by the brave work of first responders, who face life-and-death decisions on a daily basis. First Responders Live will give viewers a front-row seat to paramedic, fire and police calls, and they will see the challenges of every type of emergency. It is truly the real-life version of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med."

The pickup puts Fox in business with Wolf for the first time since his series New York Undercover ran on the network in the 1990s. The mega-producer has a continuation of that series in contention for next season at ABC, along with the Chicago franchise and Law & Order: SVU at NBC and FBI and a potential spinoff at CBS. Wolf's company also produces unscripted series Cold Justice, Criminal Confessions and Murder for Hire for cable network Oxygen.

Wolf Entertainment will produce First Responders Live with 44 Blue, a Red Arrow Studios Company. Wolf, Rasha Drachkovitch and Tom Thayer are the executive producers.

First Responders Live joins a Fox summer schedule that includes returning shows Beat Shazam, Masterchef and So You Think You Can Dance, a Paradise Hotel revival and game show Spin the Wheel.

Wolf is repped by Ziffren Brittenham and WME; 44 Blue is also repped by WME.