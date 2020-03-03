Fox-Owned Animation Studio Bento Box Makes Key Hires

Brooke Keesling will lead talent development and Caitlin Winiarski will oversee creative development at the studio behind 'Bob's Burgers.'

Animation house Bento Box Entertainment has hired Brooke Keesling and Caitlin Winiarski to key posts as it looks to expand its output.

The Fox Entertainment-owned studio behind Bob's Burgers and Netflix's Paradise PD has named Keesling head of animation talent development, reporting to co-founder and CEO Scott Greenberg and COO Brett Coker. Winiarski will be creative executive, reporting to creative director Ben Jones.

"With the business continuing to evolve and platforms' demand for quality animated content expands with it, now more than ever it is important to have a deep bench of and direct line to the best talent in the space,” said Greenberg. “And as we strategically grow our output to broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, Brooke and Caitlin’s unique backgrounds, longstanding relationships and creative vision will play an important role in keeping Bento Box the premier destination for established and up-and-coming talent to do their best work."

Keesling will take on a newly created position at Bento Box and be responsible for scouting diverse animation talent at art and animation conventions, festivals, comic conventions and other industry events. She'll also develop relationships with top art and animation colleges and universities.

Keesling won a Student Academy Award in 2001 for her animated short Boobie Girl. She has worked on practical and miniature effects for films including Martin Scorsese's Hugo and Christopher Nolan's Inception and The Dark Knight. She's also an instructor at her alma mater, CalArts, and is vice president of animated film society ASIFA-Hollywood.

Winiarski comes to Bento Box from Gary Sanchez Productions, where she was creative executive for TV. At Bento Box, she'll seek out and assess pilot proposals, scripts and pitches and identify source material for development from both established and up-and-coming talent.

In addition to Bob's Burgers and Paradise PD, Bento Box is the animation studio for Fox's first-year series Duncanville and upcoming network shows The Great North and Housebroken, along with Syfy's Alien News Desk, Netflix's Hoops and The Who Was? Show, Hulu's The Awesomes and HBO Max's The Prince. The hires of Keesling and Winiarski are part of the company's efforts to expand its output in the booming animation business.