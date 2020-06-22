Fox Renews Animated Series 'The Great North' Ahead of 2021 Debut

Fox has renewed its animated series The Great North, well ahead of the show's planned premiere.

The network has ordered a second season of the show from Bob's Burgers writers-executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Regular Show's Minty Lewis. The trio serve as showrunners, and Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard also executive produces.

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. "Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners."

Set in Alaska, The Great North centers on the Tobin family, headed by single dad Beef (Nick Offerman). He does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close — especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. The cast also includes Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally and Alanis Morissette, who plays herself as Judy's imaginary friend, appearing to Judy in the Northern Lights.

The series comes from Disney's 20th Century Fox TV, where the Molyneux sisters have an overall deal, and animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, which Fox Entertainment acquired in summer 2019.

The Great North is set to premiere in early 2021, along with another new entry in Fox's animated lineup, Housebroken. The network is leaning heavily on animation for the coming season, as production on most live-action series is still in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic. Animation production, however, has largely been able to proceed remotely. Long-running series The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy are due to premiere in the fall, along with second-year series Bless the Harts. Fellow sophomore Duncanville is due at midseason.

Fox's fall also includes completed unscripted series Masterchef Junior, holdover dramas Next and Filthy Rich (which had previously been slated for summer premieres), docuseries Cosmos: Possible Worlds and acquisition L.A.'s Finest from Spectrum Originals. The only show (aside from sports) planned for original episodes in the fall is The Masked Singer.