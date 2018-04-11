Fox Searchlight Launches TV Division

David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield have been promoted to presidents of production for both film and TV.

Fox Searchlight is expanding into television.

The specialty film company has formed a new TV division, Searchlight Television. Described as a 360-degree hub for creative talent, the new venture is intended to broaden the variety of projects produced under the Searchlight banner, which normally finances and acquires motion pictures as its own unit under Twentieth Century Fox Film.

Executives David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield have been promoted to be to presidents of production for both film and TV, which means they'll oversee Searchlight Television in addition to their current responsibilities on the movie side. All production executives will continue report to Greenfield and Greenbaum.

Searchlight Television will aim to produce original material in addition to utilizing the studio's rich library of feature films for adaptation in broadcast television, cable and streaming with forays into scripted series, limited series and documentaries.

"At such an exciting moment for the company, we feel it is the perfect time to provide new avenues for visionary and innovative talent as well as to recognize the contributions of David and Matthew," Fox Searchlight Pictures presidents Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula.

“Searchlight has always been dedicated to bringing the unique stories of passionate creators to audiences worldwide," said Greenfield and Greenbaum. "This evolution allows us to expand upon that mission, and provides our talent new opportunities to tell their stories in the widest variety of creative outlets, all the while maintaining the safe haven and dedicated creative approach that is Searchlight’s hallmark.”

"The relationships that the Searchlight team forges with talent are deep and abiding. It only makes sense to extend these relationships into television so Searchlight can continue to tell great stories on every platform," added Stacey Snider, chairman and CEO of Twentieth Century Fox Film.

"At such an exciting time for storytelling, all the Fox channels and studios are thrilled to be collaborating with Searchlight as it expands its unique brand of groundbreaking excellence into television," said Peter Rice, president of 21st Century Fox, and Chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group.

Greenbaum and Greenfield have been senior execs at Fox Searchlight for eight years and eleven years, respectively. Together they have shepherded award-winning films including this year's best picture winner Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Isle of the Dogs and The Descendants, among many others.

Searchlight’s upcoming slate includes director’s Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite starring Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman; Melissa McCarthy's Can You Ever Forgive Me?; and David Lowery’s Old Man and the Gun, starring Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek.