Fox's '911' Spinoff to Feature Transgender Actor as Series Regular

Brian Michael Smith is among four regulars joining the Texas-set '911: Lone Star.'

Fox has filled out the cast of its Texas-set 911 spinoff. The series regulars on 911: Lone Star will include a transgender character, played by trans actor Brian Michael Smith.

Natacha Karam (The Brave), Rafael SIlva and Julian Works (American Crime) will also be series regulars. They join a cast that also includes Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain and Ronen Rubinstein.

Lone Star, from 911 creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, stars Lowe as a New York City firefighter who moves with his son (Rubinstein) to Austin, where he tries to balance saving people who are at their most vulnerable and solving problems in his own life. Tyler plays the chief paramedic at the station where Lowe's character is assigned; True Blood alum Parrack plays a firefighter married to McClain's 911 operator.

Smith (Queen Sugar, The L Word: Generation Q) will play Paul Strickland, a transgender male firefighter with a gift for observation worthy of Sherlock Holmes. He becomes one of just a handful of trans and non-binary regulars on broadcast TV.

Karam will play Marjan Marwani, an adrenaline junkie firefighter who's also a devout Muslim. Newcomer Silva will play Austin PD officer Carlos Reyes, and Works will play rookie firefighter Mateo Chavez.

The series, which began production Monday, is set to premiere Jan. 19, 2020, following the NFC Championship Game on Fox, then move to 911's Monday spot while the parent show takes a midseason break.

Murphy, Falchuk and showrunner Minear are executive producing, while Lowe is a co-executive producer of the 20th Century Fox-produced drama.