Fox's Content Arm SideCar Fills Out Executive Ranks

Fox Entertainment's SideCar, the "content development accelerator" that will help feed programming to the network and other platforms, has made several key hires as it fills out its executive team.

The group, which will act as a studio of sorts for the network — which since the sale of 20th Century Fox TV to Disney is not aligned with any of the major studios — is headed by former Fox chief turned producer Gail Berman. Under her will be Hend Baghdady, executive vp development and production; Susan Lierle, senior vp business and legal affairs; Jeff Nemon, senior vp drama development; Alana Romoff, vp development; Matthew Chadwick, vp alternative development and production; and Eduardo Lopez-Mendez, manager business and legal affairs.

"This truly is an amazing team of accomplished executives. I've worked with most of them for the past four years, and the reason they’ve all come over to SideCar is because what they’ve produced has been stellar," Berman said Monday in a statement. "Now, we all have a unified purpose of determining how best to serve the needs of Fox, as well as those of our third-party partners."

Baghdady, Romoff and Lopez-Mendez come to SideCar from Berman's Jackal Group. Baghdady was senior vp alternative and production at the company, where she developed and executive produced Netflix's Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. Romoff oversaw development of scripted projects at The Jackal Group, and Lopez-Mendez was a contracts administrator.

Lierle spent the past two years as a business affairs consultant for 20th TV and previously was senior vp business and legal affairs at NBCUniversal. Nemon was vp TV development at Valhalla Entertainment, where he worked on the Walking Dead franchise. Chadwick was head of production at Fox's Animation Domination High-Def Studios (where Baghdady also worked prior to joining The Jackal Group).

SideCar will develop scripted and unscripted projects for both the Fox network and other platforms. Fox Entertainment will have ownership of all series originating under SideCar. The network has also launched an unscripted studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment, which will produce future seasons of the network hit The Masked Singer and develop new projects.

In launching SideCar, Fox Entertainment CEO said his goal was make the newly independent Fox "a broader entertainment company that has capabilities for production, for accelerated development."

"We're calling Gail's company SideCar because we're running in the same direction," Collier told The Hollywood Reporter. "That's so different from most investments that get made from a studio — 'put 30 percent into something.' But this is a 100 percent owned, Gail Berman-run, accelerator toward our goals. That's one of the things you quickly would see if you sat in my chair: We have to speed up because I want to rush toward the great creative."