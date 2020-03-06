Fox's 'Goonies' Re-Enactment Drama Casts 'The Affair' Alum

Ramon Rodriguez will be a series regular in the project from 'The Bold Type' creator Sarah Watson.

Fox's big-swing drama pilot about a group of people re-enacting the 1985 movie The Goonies has found its first actor.

Ramon Rodriguez (The Affair, The Wire) will be a regular in the untitled project from The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson. The potential series centers on a woman named Stella Cooper, who returns to her distressed automotive hometown to be a substitute teacher. She finds inspiration, hope and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students pursuing their filmmaking dreams with an impossibly ambitious, shot-for-shot remake of one of their favorite movies — The Goonies.

Rodriguez will play Jax, a former Marine who owns a hardware store in the small town of Ridgeville. He has a mysterious background and is one of the few people in town who didn't grow up there. He bonds with Stella and has a soft spot for the young filmmakers, who frequent his store to support all their adventures.

The pilot marks a return to Fox for Rodriguez, who starred in the network's 2014 drama Gang Related. His credits also include Netflix's Iron Fist and The Defenders and features Burn Your Maps, Need for Speed and The One and Only Ivan, due for release in the summer. He's repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Warner Bros. and Amblin — which produced The Goonies — are producing the pilot along with Fox's content accelerator SideCar. Watson executive produces with director Greg Mottola (Superbad, The Newsroom), SideCar head Gail Berman, Lauren Shuler Donner, Richard Donner and Amblin's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

Richard Donner directed The Goonies, which featured a story by Steven Spielberg and screenplay by Chris Columbus. The cult favorite starred Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Martha Plimpton, Corey Feldman, Joe Pantoliano, Jeff Cohen and Ke Huy Quan.

The untitled drama marks the latest creative risk for Fox, which last summer launched an aftershow spoof called What Just Happened and the meta-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210. The push is part of a larger effort by Fox to go back to its risk-taking originals (like The Simpsons and Married … With Children) that helped solidify the network.