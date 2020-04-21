'Fraggle Rock' Returns With Apple Shortform Series

'Rock On,' produced by the Jim Henson Co., is now available for free on the streamer.

Fraggle Rock is returning.

Apple TV+ has picked up a shortform series from The Jim Henson Co. featuring the beloved stars of the 1980s favorite in a new adventure, called Fraggle Rock: Rock On. The show, which is now available for free on the streamer, features episodes that are between three and five minutes apiece. New episodes will debut Tuesdays on Apple TV+.

Exec produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia, the series was shot entirely using iPhone 11 devices from the homes of the production team and artists all over the U.S.

The series is the latest effort to produce new programming while adhering to the Safer at Home guidelines currently in place in a bid to combat the novel coronavirus.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On is the latest children's series at Apple, joining a roster that includes Sesame Workshop's Helpsters and Ghostwriter as well as Snoopy in Space from Peanuts.