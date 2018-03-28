Frank Miller Sets King Arthur Drama Series at Netflix

'Cursed' will be based on Miller and Tom Wheeler's upcoming book of the same name.

Netflix is taking a page from the beloved tale of King Arthur.

The streaming giant has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for Cursed, a reimagining of the legend told through the eyes of a teen girl destined to become the Lady of the Lake. The drama hails from comic book great Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler and based on the duo's upcoming book of the same name.

Here's how Netflix describes the companion TV series: "A reimagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther."

Miller and Wheeler (Puss in Boots) co-created the series and will exec produce the drama. Wheeler is writing the Simon and Schuster young adult novel, which Miller will illustrate.

“I have always been entranced by the mythological Arthur story—and by Nimue, in particular,” Miller said when the book was announced last week. “It can be interpreted in any number of ways — from a delightful children’s story, as in The Sword in the Stone, to a terrifying interpretation like Excalibur. This tale represents an incredible opportunity and an exciting challenge for me as an illustrator, and I’m excited to collaborate on the story with Thomas Wheeler. I inherited a collection of antique children’s books from my mother, and I’ve always wanted to have a crack at it myself. This project is a dream come true.”

Cursed marks the latest of Miller's works to be adapted for the screen, following Sin City, 300, Ronin, Daredevil and The Dark Knight Returns, among others.

Wheeler, meanwhile, co-wrote Warners' Lego: Ninjago Movie and penned the screenplay forShrek spinoff Puss in Boots, while also working on the latter's sequel. He recently completed the script for a live-action Dora the Explorer feature for Paramount. On the TV side, Wheeler's credits include NBC's shortlived superhero drama The Cape.