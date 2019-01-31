'Frankenstein' Twist from 'Elementary' Team, 2 More Dramas Land CBS Pilot Orders

Shows about a small town that secedes from the United States and the denizens of an L.A. courthouse have also gotten green lights.

The oft-told tale of Frankenstein will get a new spin in a drama pilot at CBS.

The project, from Elementary veterans Jason Tracey and Rob Doherty, is one of three drama pilots greenlit by the network Thursday. The others are Republic of Sarah, about a small town that secedes from the United States, and Courthouse, about the workings of the legal system in Los Angeles.

The three projects join a roster of CBS drama pilots that includes a spinoff of first-year drama FBI; the X-Files-esque Evil, from The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King; spy thriller Surveillance; medical drama Under the Bridge; and Nancy, about the LAPD's first female chief.

Frankenstein is set in San Francisco and centers on a homicide detective who is mysteriously brought back to life after being killed in the line of duty. As he resumes his old life, he and his wife realize he isn't the same person he used to be, and they zero in on the strange man behind his resurrection — Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

Tracey is writing the pilot and will executive produce with Doherty for CBS Television Studios. Their current CBS series, Elementary, will air its final season later in 2019.

Republic of Sarah, also comes from CBS Studios and a veteran of Elementary, writer Jeffrey Paul King. A small New Hampshire town is thrust onto the world stage when a valuable resource is discovered within its borders, compelling residents to declare themselves an independent nation. It sets the town's young mayor and her cabinet of inexperienced locals on the path to running a brand new country.

King executive produces with Leo Pearlman and Jeff Grosvenor of Fulwell 73 and Marc Webb.

Courthouse, from Warner Bros. TV and Greg Spottiswood, is an ensemble legal drama that pulls back the curtain on the legal system. It follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of judges, assistant district attorneys and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles.

Spottiswood (Frontier, Remedy) executive produces with Leonard Goldstein and Mike Robin.