Freddie Highmore Developing Dysfunctional Mother-Son Comedy at TBS

The 'Good Doctor' star will co-write and executive produce 'Homesick' for the cabler under his Alfresco Pictures banner.

Freddie Highmore is headed to TBS for his latest project as a producer.

The Good Doctor star is co-writing and executive producing Homesick, a dark comedy in development at the WarnerMedia-owned cable net. British scribe James Mitchell is co-writing the script.

Homesick, based on Mitchell's personal experience, will explore mental health, body image, toxic masculinity and what it means to defy "normal" gender expectations. The show will chronicle the dysfunctional relationship between a twenty-something man who secretly suffers from an eating disorder and his mother, a narcissist and enabler — who also happens to be his best friend.

The show comes from Highmore's Alfresco Pictures and Sony, where the actor is under an overall deal. Homesick is the second project to come out of the pact, following Love, Dad, which was in development at ABC last season.

Highmore has written and directed episodes of ABC's The Good Doctor and his previous series, A&E's Bates Motel. He's also a producer on Good Doctor, which begins its third season in the fall.

Homesick will look to join a roster of original comedies at TBS that includes The Last O.G., Miracle Workers, The Detour, American Dad, Final Space, Search Party and The Guest Book, along with the upcoming Chad from Nasim Pedrad. The drama Snowpiercer is also set to air on TBS in 2020 after moving over from TNT.

Highmore is repped by ARG, UTA and Felker Toczek. Mitchell is with Independent Talent Group and Frankfurt Kurnit.

Deadline first reported the news.