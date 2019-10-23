Freddie Prinze Jr. Joins 'Punky Brewster' Sequel at NBCUniversal Streamer

The actor will recur opposite Soleil Moon Frye in the comedy slated for the Peacock platform.

The cast of the Punky Brewster sequel at NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock, is starting to take shape.

Freddie Prinze Jr. will star opposite star Soleil Moon Frye in the comedy pilot, which is part of the first wave of original programming in development at Peacock. Should it get a series order, Prinze would recur.

Punky Brewster will be a multicamera/hybrid continuation of the 1980s original, which starred Frye as a girl who was abandoned by her parents and eventually adopted by the manager of the building where she was staying in a vacant apartment. The sequel finds Punky as a single mother of three trying to put her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a girl who reminds Punky of her younger self.

Prinze will play Travis, Punky's ex-husband. A musician whose work constantly takes him in and out of town, he nonetheless remains a great dad and has a lingering chemistry with Punky.

Prinze is coming off the animated series Star Wars Rebels, where he voiced Jedi Kanan Jarrus. His credits also include She's All That, I Know What You Did Last Summer and 24. He is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Gersh and Jared Levine.

Punky Brewster comes from Universal Content Productions and Universal TV. Steve and Jim Armogida (School of Rock) wrote the pilot and are executive producing with series creator David Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company. Jonathan Judge (Life in Pieces) will direct and exec produce the pilot.

The Punky Brewster pilot is part of a slate of originals at Peacock that includes the comedy Rutherford Falls from The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine exec producer Mike Schur; a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail; the limited series Angelyne, based on a Hollywood Reporter story and starring Emmy Rossum; and a continuation of Saved by the Bell, among others.