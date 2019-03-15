Freddie Prinze Jr. to Play Nancy Drew's Dad on The CW

The actor is the latest former teen star to take on a parental role at the network.

Freddie Prinze Jr. is joining The CW's Nancy Drew pilot, becoming the latest former teen/young-adult star to take on a parental role at the network.

Prinze will play Carson Drew, Nancy's (Kennedy McMann) father, in the untitled pilot based on the long-running series of mystery novels featuring the teen sleuth. Carson is a dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife. His attempts to reconnect with her run aground when Nancy's murder investigation reveals unsettling secrets from Carson's past.

The cast also includes Leah Lewis (Charmed), Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon.

Prinze would join the likes of Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich, Madchen Amick, Molly Ringwald and the late Luke Perry in graduating from 1980s-90s teen icons to playing parents on the network. The role would also be his first as a live-action series regular since the eighth season of Fox's 24 in 2010; he most recently has done voice work on Star Wars Rebels.

The Nancy Drew pilot comes from writers and executive producers Noga Landau (The Magicians), Melinda Hsu Taylor (The Gifted), Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, Runaways) and CBS Television Studios, which owns the rights to the Nancy Drew books. Director Larry Teng is also an EP, and Lis Rowinski is a co-exec producer.

The pilot is CBS TV Studios' third go at a Nancy Drew series in recent years: It had the Sarah Shahi-led Drew at CBS in 2016 and a second attempt from the same writers, Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, at NBC in 2017; both were passed over.