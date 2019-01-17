Freeform Sets Second Annual Summit to Spotlight Programming, Inclusivity

The Disney-owned cable network will bring together its stars, showrunners and executives along with other tastemakers at the March event.

Cable network Freeform will hold its second annual Freeform Summit in March, putting a spotlight both on its programming and its message of inclusivity.

The event, set for March 28 in Hollywood, follows the inaugural summit held in early 2018. That event included panels discussing LGBTQ representation onscreen and the dating habits of millennials — along with the announcement of a rebranding for Freeform.

This year's summit will be organized around an "UnPageant," which Freeform describes as a reimagined beauty pageant where there's "a stage for everyone" to share their stories.

"Today's generation of young adults are teaching us to see the world differently and strive for diverse representation in everything we do within storytelling, fashion, music and the entire entertainment landscape," Freeform president Tom Ascheim said Thursday in a statement. "So whether you're a pageant queen or a drag queen, at this year's Freeform Summit, the stage belongs to everyone and there are no judges allowed."

The summit will feature executives from the Disney-owned channel along with showrunners, actors and directors from the Freeform shows Good Trouble, Grown-ish, Cloak and Dagger, The Bold Type, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Siren, along with the upcoming series Besties. A group of influences and tastemakers dedicated to "creating culture and effecting change" also will be part of the event.