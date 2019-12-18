Freida Pinto to Star in Military Drama from Entertainment One (Exclusive)

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' actress will also produce 'Unbecoming,' based on a memoir by Anuradha Bhagwati.

Entertainment One and Freida Pinto are teaming up for a TV drama project.

The indie studio has acquired rights to former U.S. Marine captain Anuradha Bhagwati's memoir Unbecoming: A Story of Disobedience and will adapt it as a limited series. Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire, Hulu's The Path) will star and produce the project.

Published in March by Atria Books, Unbecoming tells the story of Bhagwati's journey from the dutiful daughter of immigrants, through her service in the Marine Corps and to becoming an activist effecting historic policy reform.

Bhagwati spurned graduate school to join the Marines, but once there her G.I. Jane fantasy was deflated. As a bisexual woman of color in the military, she ran up against misogyny, sexual violence and racism while pushing herself through the corps' grueling Officer Candidates School.

Following the end of her service, she founded the Service Women's Action Network, which has brought attention to sexual violence in the military and pushed to repeal the ban on women in combat.

Pinto will produce the limited series with Emily Verellen Strom via their Freebird Films. Entertainment One, which produces ABC's The Rookie and distributes The Walking Dead globally, will serve as the studio. A writer and outlet for the project are not yet attached.

Pinto's credits also include Showtime's Guerrilla, Knight of Cups and the upcoming Netflix film Hillbilly Elegy. She is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment LA. Bhagwati is with CAA and Anna Sproul Latimer at Neon Literary.