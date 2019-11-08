'Fresh Off the Boat' Ending With Season 6 on ABC

ABC is bringing comedy Fresh Off the Boat to an end after six seasons.

The series will wrap production after 15 episodes this season, with the final two serving as the series finale. A date for the finale hasn't been set, but will likely fall sometime in early 2020.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter the decision to end the show was a creative one, with the show's producers making the call. The writers will have time to craft a "big" finale, sources say, and end the series on their own terms. The current season has featured eldest son Eddie (Hudson David Yang) starting to contemplate his future as the end of high school approaches for him.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. "The success of Fresh Off the Boat has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry. [Series creator] Nahnatchka Khan and her brilliant creative team have created an unforgettable series with an Asian-American family front and center, something that hadn’t been done in two decades. The cast, led by Randall Park and Constance Wu, is one of the finest and funniest on television. We’ll miss the Huang family, and are eternally grateful for the incredibly heartfelt stories they have told these past six seasons.”

The show's season six renewal in May apparently didn't sit well at first with Wu, who tweeted (and later deleted) "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. Fuck." She later explained that she was upset that the renewal meant having to give up another project, and has since said her castmates were supportive when they began filming the current season.

"It was a lot of humble pie to eat, but I am really glad for it," Wu told THR at a screening of her movie Hustlers in September.

When it premiered in 2015, Fresh Off the Boat — based on chef Eddie Huang's memoir of the same name — was the first network comedy centered on an Asian-American family since Margaret Cho's All American Girl in 1994. Khan created the 20th Century Fox TV series and remains a consulting producer, but stepped down as showrunner after departing 20th TV earlier this year for a big overall deal at Universal. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners for the final season and executive produce with Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

The cast also includes Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp and Ray Wise.

“I’m so proud of the show and what we’ve accomplished over the past six seasons,” said Khan. “Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like B.I.G. said, 'And if you don’t know, now you know.'"

Fresh Off the Boat is the fourth ABC series that will close out its run in 2019-20, joining Modern Family, Agents of SHIELD and How to Get Away With Murder.