'Friends' Alum Nabs ABC Pilot Pickup for Workplace Comedy

ABC has made a late addition to its roster of comedy pilots, ordering a multi-camera project from Friends veteran Shana Goldberg-Meehan.

Goldberg-Meehan is writing and executive producing Kids Matter Now, a workplace comedy centered on a boss and her working-mom assistant. Christine Gernon (Speechless) is set to direct. The pilot comes from CBS Television Studios and Disney's 20th Century Fox TV.

The potential series follows a diva boss with no patience for working parents who adopts a baby and has a change of heart. She casts her mother-of-three assistant as an unlikely mentor, upending the office dynamics.

The pilot is the second multi-camera comedy for ABC this season, joining My Village from New Adventures of Old Christine creator Kari Lizer. It brings the network's total to eight comedies, on par with 2019.

Kids Matter Now marks a return to ABC for Goldberg-Meehan, who was a consulting producer on the network's Speechless throughout its three-season run. She also created and executive produced Better With You for ABC in 2010-11.

She worked for eight seasons on Friends, starting out as a story editor and rising to executive producer for the NBC show's final three seasons. Goldberg-Meehan then co-created spinoff Joey with Speechless' Scott Silveri (the two married in 2006).