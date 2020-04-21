'Friends' Cast Offers Reunion Taping Tickets for Charity

The coordinated response from the six stars is part of the All In Challenge that benefits America's Food Fund.

The cast of Friends is joining the All In Challenge.

The six stars are offering six tickets to the taping of their forthcoming HBO Max reunion special as well as a cup of coffee at "Central Perk" as part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

"Hey, it’s us…your FRIENDS. And We Are All In! Some of you may have heard about a reunion special that we are doing for HBO Max? Well… WE want YOU and five of YOUR Friends to join the 6 of us on Stage 24," the six stars posted on their respective social accounts Tuesday. "Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had. PLUS, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour."

The reunion tickets and studio tour auction are part of the All In Challenge that is uniting celebrities, athletes and sports leagues to raise funds for those in need. In addition to the cast of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — others participating in the All In Challenge include Madonna, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Reynolds.

The funds raised from the various auctions benefit organizations including America's Food Fund, which was launched by DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Apple, with support from the Ford Foundation. That group was created to ensure all people have reliable access to food amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.