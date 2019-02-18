'Friends From College' Canceled After 2 Seasons on Netflix

Friends From College won't be getting together anymore.

Netflix has canceled the ensemble comedy from Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller after two seasons and 16 episodes. The show premiered in 2017, and its second season debuted in January.

"Friends From College will not be returning for a third season," Stoller tweeted Monday night. "Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents Day!"

Netflix said in a statement, "Friends From College will not return for a third season. We're grateful to creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco for creating a wise, funny and supremely relatable show. We also want to thank the hard-working crew, and we raise a glass to the amazingly talented cast including Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Cobie Smulders, Nat Faxon, Annie Parisse, Jae Suh Park and Billy Eichner."

The cast pportrayed a group of former Harvard classmates whose lives are still intertwined, and the complications arising from that. The married Delbanco and Stoller based the show partly on their own circle of friends at Harvard.

"When we all get together, we regress to the age we were when we all met each other and there's something that's always been interesting and kind of fascinating to us about that," Stoller told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the series' debut. "We wanted to take that dynamic and push it to an extreme. And it was funny to see these characters who went to this great university not really doing that awesome, like you expect one thing and it's not what you thought."

The cancellation comes on the same day that Netflix canceled the Marvel series Jessica Jones and The Punisher, severing its ties with Marvel Television. The streamer also cut ties with the time-travel drama Travelers in recent weeks and canceled American Vandal, also after two seasons, in October. It also previously announced the sitcom Fuller House would end with its fifth season.

Despite those recent cancellations, Netflix continues to add content at a rapid pace after spending as much as $13 billion on originals in 2018, according to one analyst. Just since the start of February and just in the comedy space, the company has ordered a family series starring Dennis Quaid and shows produced by America Ferrera and Jim Parsons.