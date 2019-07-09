'Friends' Officially Leaving Netflix for WarnerMedia's Streaming Service

It's official: Friends is moving from Netflix to WarnerMedia's streaming service, now officially called HBO Max.

HBO Max will also be the new streaming home for all fare from The CW (which was previously housed at Netflix) as well as original feature films from prolific producer Greg Berlanti and Reese Witherspoon. HBO Max will officially launch in spring 2020 and will debut with 10,000 hours of premium content.

“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform. HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is ‘Friends,’” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “Under the leadership of two of the strongest creative visionaries — Casey Bloys (HBO) and Kevin Reilly (original content and acquisitions) — and two of the most experienced digital experts — Tony Goncalves and Andy Forssell — I have no doubt they and their dedicated teams will deliver the world’s best storytelling to audiences of all ages wherever and whenever they want it.”



HBO Max will also be the exclusive streaming home for all episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as well as Pretty Little Liars. Those will join The CW originals starting with Batwoman and Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene. All of those series, as well as Friends, are produced by Warner Bros. TV. The CW's streaming deal with Netflix expired in May. Current CW series already streaming on Netflix (like Riverdale and The Flash) will continue to do so until they wrap their runs.

Friends would be pulled from Netflix and moved to the streaming platform when he noted that "it's not a good model to share." The Friends move from Netflix was expected after the streaming giant paid producers Warners $80 million-$100 million to continue to have the former NBC hit for all of 2019. The show will move to HBO Max when that deal expires at the start of 2020. WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks president Kevin Reilly strongly indicated back in February thatwould be pulled from Netflix and moved to the streaming platform when he noted that "it's not a good model to share."

The decision comes weeks after Netflix lost streaming rights to The Office as producers Universal Television auctioned off rights to the hit comedy. Sources say NBCUniversal's streaming service won the rights with a $100 million per-year offer (for five years) following a heated round of bidding with everyone including Netflix attempting to land the library.

Berlanti — who holds a TV record with 18 series on the air, including Kaley Cuoco vehicle The Flight Attendant for HBO Max — will produce four initial YA movies, while Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine banner will produce at least a pair of features for the service. “What I’ve always loved about creating shows that connect with a young audience is that these fans grow up with the programs and will remember them for the rest of their lives. Now I get to do even more of that for HBO Max, where viewers will be able to discover shows on their own time, in their own way," Berlanti said. "Like any great novel, these shows will be there waiting for you. As a fan, what I’m personally most excited to watch on the service are all the great Warner Bros. movies that affected our entire culture and changed the way we live.”

HBO Max will also feature library content from WarnerMedia outlets including HBO's upcoming series Watchmen, The Outsider (from Stephen King), J.J. Abrams-Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country, Joss Whedon's The Nevers, David Simon's The Plot Against America and more like Issa Rae's Insecure.