'Breaking Bad' Movie: Full Trailer Sees Aaron Paul Seeking Justice in 'El Camino'

"Are you ready?"

That is the question posed to Aaron Paul's fugitive Jesse Pinkman in the full trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. After the highly anticipated movie spin-off was teased during Sunday night's Emmys, Paul shared the two-minute-long official look at the feature film from director Vince Gilligan on Twitter with a popcorn emoji on Tuesday.

The trailer sets the timing of the film immediately after the series finale. At the end of the classic AMC series, the embattled partner to Bryan Cranston's Walter White was seen speeding away in his El Camino from the neo-Nazi compound where he was being held as prisoner and forced to cook meth after White, who subsequently died, came to his revenge-seeking rescue.

The footage opens with Jesse arriving on the doorstep of his old friends Badger (Matt Jones) and Skinny Pete (Charles Baker). The first look follows Jesse as he attempts to deal with his trauma and, seemingly, rise from the ashes to seek out justice and revenge — all while being labeled a wanted man by police. Other series callbacks include Jesse returning to the desert to dig up the money that had been buried there by White. The final image is one of Jesse, looking more familiar, telling an unknown person that he is indeed ready for whatever plan is set to unfold.

Tuesday's trailer is the most detailed look at what Gilligan and Paul have in store in El Camino, which has largely been kept under lock and key. The description of the movie refers only to Jesse, saying, "In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future."

In a recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Gilligan explained the film's secrecy: "I don't want to open my Christmas presents a week and a half before Christmas." Production on El Camino functioned covertly, which included waiting until the last minute to share the script with crew, obscuring locations and shuttling a key cast member in and out of the Albuquerque set on a private jet. When speaking to THR, Gilligan would only name Badger and Skinny Pete among the more than 10 familiar characters who are set to reprise their roles.

The two-hour film, which Gilligan wrote and directed, premieres six years after Breaking Bad ended. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set to debut Oct. 11 on Netflix and in select theaters in 68 cities — including New York, Los Angeles and Albuquerque — before it airs on AMC early next year. Watch the trailer below.