'Full Frontal' Correspondent Amy Hoggart's Solo Show Moves From TBS to TruTV

'It's Personal' is the latest show to get shuffled from one WarnerMedia network to another.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee correspondent Amy Hoggart's solo show is switching networks, although it's staying in the WarnerMedia family.

It's Personal With Amy Hoggart is set to premiere Feb. 26 on TruTV, not TBS, where it was initally set. The move is the latest shuffle among WarnerMedia's ad-supported channels, which have seen several shows — notably Snowpiercer, which went from TNT to TBS and then back to TNT — change landing places. Former TBS series Search Party is also on the move, heading to streaming platform HBO Max.

TruTV is also adding unscripted series Tirdy Works to its lineup. TBS, meanwhile, has greenlit Lost Resort, which will follow a group of strangers immersed in a Costa Rican wellness resort led by a team of alternative healers. The latter will join The Misery Index on TBS as the network steers back into unscripted content.

Each episode of It's Personal will follow Hoggart as she attempts to untangle people's everyday issues, including shame, grief, anxiety and…Miami. Although she lacks any qualifications or training as a counselor, Hoggart, a self-described "empath and really nice person," will go to absurd lengths to get her clients to feel just a little better.

"I am so happy everyone outside of our offices now gets to benefit from Amy’s extraordinary knowledge that is not based on any medical training," said Samantha Bee, who's executive producing. "Amy is extremely smart and talented, so I know her show can make an impact on the emotional distress Americans are currently facing. Do they give out PhDs to TV hosts? No? I bet they will after a season of this show."

Said Hoggart, "I'm trying to be a better person, and good people help people! Whatever the outcome, please know that my intentions were kind. I'm so grateful to Sam and TruTV for this incredible opportunity to save people and change their lives. One day, I hope someone is kind enough to do the same for me."

Bee and husband Jason Jones executive produce via their Randy & Pam's Quality Entertainment. Nathan for You veteran Leo Allen is the showrunner and also executive produces, as do Jax Media's Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch.

TruTV's other pickup, Tirdy Works, is an unscripted comedy following artist Mary Winchenbach — whose medium is moose dung — her family, and residents of the small town of Somerville, Maine. The 10-episode series comes from Scout Productions; David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric and showrunner Chad Greulach executive produce along with former Turner executive Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures.

TBS' Lost Resort will show the guests experiencing everything from rage rituals to orgasmic dance, along with the hookups, breakups and personal revelations of any self-respecting reality series. The show, from ITV America's Sirens Media, is executive produced by Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, Jordana Hochman and Sarah Howell, along with Bloom for Bongo Pictures.