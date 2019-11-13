'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' Renewed for Season 5 at TBS

The host has also renewed a first-look deal with the cable network.

TBS and Samantha Bee are continuing their long-term relationship.

The WarnerMedia cable network has renewed Full Frontal With Samantha Bee for a fifth season, and also renewed a first-look deal with Bee's production company, Swimsuit Competition. The renewal will keep Full Frontal going through the 2020 election, which will give Bee and her team an endless supply of material for the politically oriented show.

"I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue doing this show for another season," said Bee. "Excited to still be at it when Trump finally gives up the presidency at the end of his fifth term, January 2036. I heard he'll be leaving to spend more time with his family. JK JK."

Bee and Swimsuit Competition signed a first-look deal with TBS in late 2018, with Full Frontal producer Kristen Everman joining the company as head of development. It aims to develop projects from creators who are "flying under the radar, or whose work has been underestimated."

Swimsuit Competition recently began production on a semi-scripted show starring Full Frontal correspondent Amy Hoggart.

Bee also co-created TBS' comedy The Detour with husband (and fellow Daily Show alum) Jason Jones. The series, which starred Jones and Natalie Zea, was canceled in September after four seasons.

The current season of Full Frontal is averaging 4 million viewers per episode across all platforms, per TBS. Bee, Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo and Pat King are the executive producers.