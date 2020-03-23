'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' Sets Home-Based Return

The host will film the show at her home, and other crewmembers will work remotely.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will be the first late-night show to make a full return from a coronavirus shutdown.

TBS says the show will air a new episode Wednesday in its regular 10:30 p.m. time slot. The show has been dark for the past two weeks, though Bee has produced short episodes (titled Beeing at Home) in the interim. Other late-night hosts have produced similar short episodes.

Full Frontal executive producer Jason Jones, Bee's husband, will operate the camera ("from a socially distant six feet away," per TBS, "and even further away if it's a good angle for Bee") as Bee hosts from their home in New York. Other crewmembers will also work remotely.

"Doctors, nurses, and grocery store clerks are fighting on the front lines, and the least the rest of us can do is stay home," said Bee. "Even if that means my husband just became both my cameraman and makeup artist."

Full Frontal will be the first late-night show to air a full episode since the coronavirus pandemic shut down hundreds of TV productions. Bee's fellow TBS host, Conan O'Brien, will also host shows from his home starting March 30, with guests joining via video chat.

The pandemic has idled more than 100,000 crewmembers in the industry as series, films and talk shows have gone dark. Late night hosts including Bee, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel have released shorter versions of their shows, featuring monologues and video chats with guests, online.

Bee's announcement of her return is below.