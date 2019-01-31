'Fuller House' Ending With Season 5 on Netflix

The sequel to 'Full House' will air its fifth and final season in the fall.

The second chapter of the story of the extended Tanner-Fuller family is coming to a close.

Netflix has renewed sitcom Fuller House for a fifth season — and also announced that will be the end of the line for the series.

The announcement came via a video with highlights from previous seasons and cast members promising they have "saved the best for last."

Fuller House, a sequel to the 1987-95 ABC comedy Full House, premiered in February 2016. It follows the now grown-up lives of sisters D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and their long-time friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). After D.J.'s husband dies unexpectedly, Stephanie and Kimmy move in with her and help her raise her three sons.

Original Full House cast members Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin all recurred on the series. Jeff Franklin created both series, though he was ousted as Fuller House's showrunner in 2018 over complaints about his behavior.

Netflix doesn't regularly release viewership figures, but third party measurement company Symphony Advanced Media claimed the first season of Fuller House drew huge audiences. (The claims were disputed by Netflix, and Symphony discontinued its VideoPulse measurement tool in 2017.)

The final season of Fuller House is due in the fall. The video announcement is above.