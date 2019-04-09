'Future Man' Renewed for Third and Final Season at Hulu

The comedy is the second series to wrap its run after exec producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg departed Sony TV for Lionsgate.

Hulu is going back to the future one final time.

The streaming platform, now majority owned by Disney, has renewed Sony TV-produced comedy Future Man for a third and final season. Season three will consist of eight episodes — down from its average of 13. A return date has not yet been determined.

The decision to end the comedy starring Josh Hutcherson and Eliza Coupe arrives days after exec producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg moved their overall deal from Sony TV to Lionsgate. This is the second Rogen- and Goldberg-produced Sony series to get the ax in as many days — AMC announced Monday that drama Preacher would end its run in August with its fourth and final season. Hutcherson, Couple and Derek Wilson will all reprise their roles. Exec producers Rogen, Goldberg, Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin will all return.

The renewal comes three months after Hulu debuted all 13 episodes of season two. The sophomore cycle of the series has a 68 percent audience score on RottenTomatoes.com — down sharply from season one (90 percent). Season two also has no critical reviews thus far, in perhaps a sign of how challenging it was for Future Man to cut through the clutter in a landscape hovering around the 500 scripted originals mark.

With Disney now having a majority ownership stake in Hulu after acquiring Fox's stake, the streamer's scripted roster includes Disney+ import High Fidelity, anthologies The Act, Castle Rock, Four Weddings and a Funeral, limited series Catch-22, The Handmaid's Tale, Looking for Alaska, PEN15, Ramy, Runaways, Shrill, Veronica Marsh, Wild Cards, The Grisham Universe, Reprisal and The Great.

Rogen and Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures banner also counts Amazon's upcoming The Boys and Showtime's Black Monday, the latter of which is awaiting word on its future after wrapping season one March 31.