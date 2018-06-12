FX Adapting Fairytale Novel 'The Changeling' for TV (Exclusive)

'Fifty Shades of Grey's' Kelly Marcel will pen the script for the drama from Annapurna TV.

FX is ready to get its fairytale on.

Following a competitive situation with multiple outlets bidding, the basic-cable network is adapting Peter LaValle's 2017 novel The Changeling for the small screen.

The Changelingis described as a fairytale for grown-ups. Set in a New York City no one knew existed, the drama focuses on the death-defying odyssey of Apollo Kagwa and Emma Valentine as they look to find out what happened to the son who was removed from them. On their voyage, they will travel through enchanted isles and haunted woodlands, meet glowing witches, demon giants and racist cops. They’ll deal with the perils of personal technology and social media, toxic masculinity, the mental health of new mothers and fathers and find out if surviving a fairytale is as brutal as simply surviving in Trumplandia.

Kelly Marcel (Venom, Fifty Shades of Grey, Terra Nova) is attached to pen the script. The drama hails from Annapurna Television, the independent television studio behind the Fox drama pilot Mixtape and Netflix's upcoming scripted anthology The Ballad of Buster Scruggs from the Coen brothers. This is the latest small-screen effort to come from Annapurna, which is also prepping a TV series based on the alleged sex trafficking cult Nxivm. Sue Naegle serves as president of the Ellison-led Annapurna Television, helping the small-screen-focused arm of the company behind the features Sausage Party and Everybody Wants Some build a slate for broadcast, cable and digital platforms. Naegle is a former president of HBO Entertainment. The company currently has Hulu's Carrie Brownstein comedy pilot in the works.

For his part, LaValle authored four novels — The Estatic, Big Machine and The Devil in Silver. He's repped by CAA and Watkins/Loomis.

Marcel is with WME, Casarotto and Sloane Offer.