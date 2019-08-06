'Impeachment' Election Airdate Won't Determine Next President, FX Chief Says

John Landgraf came to his bi-annual Television Critics Association press tour appearance Tuesday armed with some news. FX had found the next iteration of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story and it'd be a subject previously floated: Impeachment, the saga of the Clinton presidency scandal.

During his 45 minutes in front of reporters and critics, the FX chairman touched on the impending streaming wars, the network's lackluster Emmy nominations standing and the growing importance of FX's brand in a crowded landscape — but the room full of press seemed most interested in questions about American Crime Story.

With Landgraf in the hot seat, one reporter in the audience raised a question about his decision to air Impeachment shortly before the 2020 presidential election. The timing had already been drawing backlash online from critics including New York Magazine writer Mark Harris, who tweeted that airing the series during the final six weeks of the upcoming U.S. presidential election was "an abysmal idea" and that "there is nothing that Trump would like more than to turn the homestretch of 2020 into a revisitation of the Clintons."

"People are going to be very interested in this right around the presidential election and it's going to be a great show," Langraf responded initially, though the brief answer didn't appease the critics on hand. Minutes later, another reporter raised the question again, this time specifically pressing Landgraf on whether he believes that the upcoming cycle of American Crime Story wouldn't influence people at the polls the way some critics were concerned it might.

"Let me just say something about the current environment," said the executive. "So this person knows what the show is, knows how the audience is going to respond to it, knows how it's going to impact history, right? This certainty that says, 'We can't have conversations, we can't make art, we can't have nuance, I won't even wait to pronounce judgment on it,' is toxic in the media environment."

Langraf went on to note that he "believes very, very strongly" in the project. "I've read it, I think it's great. I don't believe it's going to determine who is the next president of the United States," he said. Of the notion that it could influence 2020 results, he added: "I think that's a little hysterical, from my standpoint."

The point of the series, which Monica Lewinsky is joining as a producer, is to be revisionist history, noted Landgraf. "We look at moments in time that involve crimes that can be looked at with much more nuance and more complexity in the fullness of time," he explained. "And I feel completely unabashed about my pride for American Crime Story and my belief that this is a completely valid cycle of American Crime Story."