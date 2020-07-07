FX, New York Times to Produce Breonna Taylor Doc as Part of New Series

Director Yoruba Richen will helm the installment of 'The New York Times Presents,' which is replacing 'The Weekly' on the cable network and Hulu.

FX's docuseries The Weekly, produced by The New York Times, is going away — but the partnership between the two companies will continue.

The Disney-owned cable network and the newspaper are teaming up for a new series called The New York Times Presents, which is set to premiere July 10. FX has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will air monthly and premiere simultaneously on FX and Hulu on Friday nights.

Among the subjects planned for the new series are a documentary about Breonna Taylor, the 27-year-old Black woman who was killed by police officers while she slept in her home in Louisville, Kentucky. Director Yoruba Richen (The New Black) and Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi will explore Taylor's life and investigate the circumstances of her death on March 13.

Like The Weekly, each episode of The New York Times Presents will cover a single subject, but installments will run an hour rather than a half-hour. The team from The Weekly, including Red Arrow Studios' Left/Right, is producing the new show as well.

The New York Times Presents will debut July 10 with "They Get Brave," a portrait of doctors and nurses in New York City at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Samantha Stark, Alexandra Garcia, John Pappas and Lora Moftah are producers/directors.

The second installment is "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?" Produced and directed by Alexandra Garcia, the hour will follow the young pop singer as he prepares for his first international tour and records his first album. It's scheduled for Aug. 7.

Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss are the executive producers of the series, holding the same titles as they did on The Weekly.